Zelensky explained what he will offer Putin during peace talks
Politics
Source:  The Guardian

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the issue of exchanging territories occupied by Russia and Ukraine may be one of the topics of possible "peace talks" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine controls a significant portion of Russian territory in the Kursk region and can use this during negotiations.
  • Russia has not yet responded to Zelensky's statement about the exchange of territories.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, if the new US President Donald Trump is finally able to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, he will offer the Kremlin a direct exchange of territories.

"We will exchange one territory for another," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President of Ukraine frankly admitted that he does not know what part of the lands occupied by Russia Ukraine will ask for in return:

I don't know, we'll see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority here.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that for over half a year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been in control of part of the Russian territories in the Kursk region.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers recently launched a new counteroffensive there, capturing even more land.

In recent weeks, the head of the White House has repeatedly reported that he is conducting negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and they seem to be going "pretty well."

