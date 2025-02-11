When Russia may launch an invasion of Europe — Denmark's forecast
When Russia may launch an invasion of Europe — Denmark's forecast

Russian invasion of Europe is a very real threat
The aggressor country Russia could be preparing for a large-scale war against European countries in as little as 5 years, according to the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE).

  • Russia has already begun modernizing its armed forces to wage a full-scale war against NATO.
  • The Russian army receives financial and material support, which increases its military potential.
  • The danger from Russia cannot be ignored.

Intelligence officials point out that the aggressor country has already begun "a major reconstruction and reform of its armed forces."

Russia's main goal is to wage a full-scale war against NATO.

The Russian Federation has already managed to increase its potential both through the modernization of military equipment and a significant increase in military production.

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin has the ability to free up resources for armaments against the Alliance, "not least due to the financial and material support it receives from outside."

Even if the fighting in Ukraine can be stopped, within six months Russia will be able to start a local war in one of its neighboring countries.

In about two years, Russia will pose a real threat to one or more NATO countries and thus be ready for a regional war against several countries in the Baltic Sea region.

In addition, it is emphasized that in 5 years, the aggressor country may be ready for a large-scale war on the European continent without the participation of the United States.

