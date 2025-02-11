Making Putin nervous. What Trump really has in mind

White House President Donald Trump is actively resorting to negotiation tactics aimed at creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. In this way, he is making Russian dictator Vladimir Putin nervous. This has been noted by political strategist Taras Zagorodny.

Trump is trying to intimidate Putin

According to the expert, the US president is de facto programming the negotiations.

Every time Donald Trump declares that "progress is coming," he makes the Russian dictator nervous.

Taras Zagorodny reminds us that the American leader is a "fairly experienced negotiator" who is focused on a specific result.

As the political strategist noted, this is a really good negotiating tactic when you don't know what you're going to do.

He also added that Donald Trump has three stages during negotiations.

What is important to understand is that the first stage is creating the inevitability that you will have to give in.