Ukraine also hit by Trump's new tariffs

On February 10, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order revoking Ukraine's temporary exemption from tariffs on steel imports and steel products. Official Kyiv will actively seek a way out of the current situation.

Ukrainian steel hit by Trump tariffs

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, Ukraine will continue to actively work with partners to find the optimal solution for the metallurgical industry before the tariffs introduced by the United States come into effect.

What is important to understand is that from March 12, 2025, all previous exemptions for Ukraine regarding the import of steel and steel derivatives will be abolished.

Starting from this date, a 25% tariff will apply to Ukraine, as to all other countries.

According to Donald Trump himself, the abolition of tariffs on Ukrainian steel benefited not Ukrainian, but European producers.

The document also states that imports from Ukraine remained at 0.5% of total US imports, while imports from the EU increased from 11.2% to 14.8%.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, the Ministry did everything possible "to ensure that Ukrainian steel remained outside the 25% tariffs in the US."

The US decision to impose tariffs on our steel on March 12 will naturally affect the metallurgical industry, which has suffered from Russian aggression. Yulia Svyrydenko First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy

She also emphasized that she is ready to actively work with partners to find the optimal solution by March 12.