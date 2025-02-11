The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian Smerch-2 bomber
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Russian Smerch-2 bomber

OSTG "Khortytsya"
What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front?
Ukrainian soldiers from the 63rd separate mechanized brigade of the "Steel Lions" unit were able to destroy a rare Russian Smerch-2 naval bombardment system. All this was done with the help of drones.

Points of attention

  • “Smerch-2” is a Soviet rocket-propelled grenade launcher for destroying enemy submarines and torpedoes.
  • The ship's bomb launcher has a stationary installation with 12 barrels of 213 mm caliber.

What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front?

According to Ukrainian defenders, a new hunt for Russian equipment took place in the Lyman direction.

The "Khortytsia" OSUV draws attention to the fact that this time a rather rare specimen was tracked down and destroyed.

As it turned out, the Russian invaders installed a Smerch-2 naval bombardment system on a Ural vehicle and hid it in the forests in the Lymansky direction.

Fighters from the "Steel Lions" unmanned systems battalion destroyed this weaponry with the help of large night drones.

What is important to understand is that the RBU-6000 "Smerch-2" is a Soviet rocket-propelled grenade launcher used to destroy enemy submarines and attacking torpedoes.

It has a stationary installation with 12 radially arranged 213 mm barrels. The installation was adopted by the USSR Navy in 1961.

