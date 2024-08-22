A railway ferry is on fire in the Kavkaz port of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation

A fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar Region in the afternoon of August 22. Russian propaganda media and the public say that the cause of the emergency was the impact of the Ukrainian Neptune missile.

After the "arrival", the ferry catches fire in the Russian port "Kavkaz" — video

Russian publications quote the Kuban headquarters, which says that the Armed Forces attacked a railway ferry with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz. Emergency and special services are on site.

It is noted that the area of the fire and information about the victims are being clarified.

According to Telegram channels, the ship "Conro Trader" was damaged by the missile attack.

"Conro Trader" has been transporting fuel to the temporarily occupied Crimea since at least 2014.

Meanwhile, a video in public showed thick, high smoke and fire.

Russian propagandists claim that the Defense Forces of Ukraine allegedly fired a Neptune missile from Odesa against a ship moored in the port. Others are inclined to think so. that it was a Storm Shadows missile.

Later, the media reported that the ferry had sunk. It had 30 fuel tanks and 5 crew members, about whom nothing is known yet.

What is happening in Crimea against the background of the declaration of alarm

According to information provided by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, air warning signals were sounded on the territory of the military units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol.

The movement of motor vehicles on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked, and the occupiers also stopped the work of sea public transport in Sevastopol.

With reference to a source in the Kerch port, "Krymskyi Viter" reports that the "Aquatrader" ferry, which was loaded with railway fuel tanks, was hit in the "Kavkaz" port.