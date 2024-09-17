A Robinson R66 helicopter with the crew crashed in the Amur region of the Russian Federation

The Robinson R66 helicopter with the crew on board had an accident in the Zeya region of the Amur region of the Russian Federation.

A helicopter crashed again in Russia

According to rosZMI, the helicopter's emergency beacon was activated during an unregistered flight.

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations added that they are looking for the missing.

Later it became known that the Robinson R66 helicopter had crashed. It is known in advance that the place of the helicopter accident is the taiga near the village of Zolota Gora. The emergency beacon on board was activated 35 kilometers from the settlement in the evening of September 16.

The pilot and two passengers were on board... the missing work at "Khergu" LLC, one of the leaders in the mining of loose precious metal in the region. The board itself belonged to the company, rosZMI writes. Share

A criminal case was initiated for violation of the rules of movement and operation of the aircraft.

The Robinson R66 Turbine is a single-turbine helicopter designed and manufactured by the American Robinson Helicopter Company. A five-seater helicopter with a separate cargo (luggage) compartment, equipped with a Rolls-Royce RR300 turbo engine (or Rolls-Royce RR250-C300/A1).

Alex-251 amphibious aircraft crashed near Moscow

In the Ruzka district of the Moscow region, on the afternoon of September 9, an An-2 aircraft crashed during a test flight.

Some sources write that the An-2 crashed due to engine problems. The crew conducted a test flight after extensive repairs.

The board took off three times today. The first two take-offs were normal — the plane flew in a circle. During the third takeoff, the engine "sneezed", but the plane continued to move. After that, the board began to lose height sharply and fell in a corn field near the village of Vatuline.