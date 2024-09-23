A Russian drone again flew near the Khmelnytskyi NPP. What is the danger?

During the attack of the Russian Federation on the night of September 22 near the site of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, the flight of an attack drone was recorded again.
Points of attention
- Russian attack drones flying near Khmelnytskyi NPP pose a significant threat to the safety of the nuclear facility.
- Provocations by Russia targeting Ukrainian nuclear power plants can have fatal consequences.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warns of potential attacks on vital nuclear energy facilities before winter, emphasizing the high risk of a nuclear incident.
- Attacks on NPP switchgear and transmission substations can lead to severe repercussions and global consequences.
- Ukrainian special services and the IAEA are on alert and ready to take action to safeguard the nuclear facilities against potential threats.
Russia provokes with its drones near Ukrainian nuclear power plants
It is noted that this is not the first time that Russia has endangered Ukrainian nuclear facilities, deliberately creating a threat to the safety of nuclear power plants.
Energoatom emphasized that the Russians must stop such terror, because its consequences can be fatal.
Russia is attacking Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.
According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.
Damage to these objects creates a high risk of a nuclear incident that will have global consequences. Ukrainian special services have already passed on the relevant information to partners. The IAEA was also informed.
