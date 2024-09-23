A Russian drone again flew near the Khmelnytskyi NPP. What is the danger?

During the attack of the Russian Federation on the night of September 22 near the site of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, the flight of an attack drone was recorded again.

Russia provokes with its drones near Ukrainian nuclear power plants

On the night of September 22, another flight of an attack drone was recorded near the industrial site of the Khmelnytsky NPP. The trajectory of the flight indicates that Russia probably tried to simulate an attack directly on the NPP by sharply deviating from the initial trajectory towards the plant, approaching the site, and then turning around and returning to the original trajectory, says the statement of NAEK Energoatom. Share

It is noted that this is not the first time that Russia has endangered Ukrainian nuclear facilities, deliberately creating a threat to the safety of nuclear power plants.

Energoatom emphasized that the Russians must stop such terror, because its consequences can be fatal.

Russia is attacking Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter

Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.

Damage to these objects creates a high risk of a nuclear incident that will have global consequences. Ukrainian special services have already passed on the relevant information to partners. The IAEA was also informed.