A Russian drone hit a car in Sumy region — one person was killed and one was injured
Ukraine
a car
On January 13, Russian troops attacked a civilian car traveling through the territory of the Velykypysarivska community of Sumy region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed and a man was injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces conducted a drone attack on a civilian car in the Velykypysarivska community of Sumy region, resulting in a woman's death and a man's injury.
  • The tragic incident has led to a pre-trial investigation into possible war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.
  • In a separate incident in Kherson region, a civilian car was attacked by Russian invaders with a drone, leaving two individuals injured, including a 61-year-old woman with a shrapnel wound.
  • The attacks highlight the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the dangers faced by civilians in areas targeted by hostile forces.
  • Medical assistance is being provided to the victims of the attacks, underscoring the humanitarian impact of such violent acts in the region.

Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Sumy region

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook.

It was determined that the invaders hit the car with a drone at around 4:00 PM on Monday, January 13.

The passengers, a 65-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife, were injured in the hostile attack. The woman died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russians attacked a car in the Kherson region

In the village of Rozlyv, Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone on January 13, injuring two people.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram.

Two people were injured. They suffered mine-explosive injuries and contusions. A 61-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her face. A 63-year-old man suffered a leg injury.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
