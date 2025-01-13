A Russian drone hit a car in Sumy region — one person was killed and one was injured

On January 13, Russian troops attacked a civilian car traveling through the territory of the Velykypysarivska community of Sumy region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Sumy region
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook.
It was determined that the invaders hit the car with a drone at around 4:00 PM on Monday, January 13.
The passengers, a 65-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife, were injured in the hostile attack. The woman died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.
Russians attacked a car in the Kherson region
In the village of Rozlyv, Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone on January 13, injuring two people.
The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram.
Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.
