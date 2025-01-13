A Russian drone hit a car in Sumy region — one person was killed and one was injured

On January 13, Russian troops attacked a civilian car traveling through the territory of the Velykypysarivska community of Sumy region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed and a man was injured.

Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Sumy region

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook.

It was determined that the invaders hit the car with a drone at around 4:00 PM on Monday, January 13.

The passengers, a 65-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife, were injured in the hostile attack. The woman died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russians attacked a car in the Kherson region

In the village of Rozlyv, Kherson region, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone on January 13, injuring two people.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram.

Two people were injured. They suffered mine-explosive injuries and contusions. A 61-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her face. A 63-year-old man suffered a leg injury.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.