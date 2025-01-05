Russia has launched over 630 drones and about 740 KABs over Ukraine in the last week

Russia continues its intensive shelling of Ukraine. In the last week alone, the occupiers have used more than 630 strike drones, about 740 guided aerial bombs, and almost 50 missiles of various types.

Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this week Russia has used more than 630 strike drones, about 740 guided aerial bombs, and almost 50 missiles of various types. They have more than 50,000 sanctioned components from around the world.

Zelensky stressed that sanctions pressure on the supply routes of foreign components to Russia is insufficient. Moscow continues to obtain the components and means of production it needs from almost all over the world and use them in the weapons with which it attacks Ukraine.

We must continue to strengthen cooperation with all partners on sanctions, air defense, long-range weapons, and support for our soldiers - this is the priority that will help both in the defense of our cities and villages and in the defense of positions on the front. I am grateful to every partner who helps us with this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of January 5

According to the military, the enemy used 103 Shahed -type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various models, launched from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.

To repel the attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

As of 9:00 a.m., the military confirmed the shooting down of 61 attack drones of the type Shahed and other models.

Air defense units were active in the regions of Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In addition, 42 drone simulators used by the enemy were lost in location.