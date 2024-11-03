A Russian rocket fell on a house in the occupied Crimea — photo

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation once again tried to carry out a missile attack on Ukraine, but the air target hit a residential building in the Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians.

Russian missiles increasingly fail to reach their targets

The monitoring channel "Crimean Wind" in Telegram reported on a new shameful incident for the Russian army.

According to his data, the Russian invaders launched a missile over Ukraine from the Simferopol district of Crimea.

However, something went wrong, and she fell on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula and hit a residential building.

In addition, it is emphasized that the launch of the rocket took place at 12:47 Kyiv time. As you know, at the same time, an air alert was announced in the southern regions of Ukraine.

The launched rocket did not fly far and fell in the village of Skvortsov, Simferopol district. The house on the street was destroyed. Tereshkova The area is surrounded by the police and the FSB. There are no other details yet. The information needs to be confirmed, the message says. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is known about the situation at the front on November 3

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.

As of evening, the Russian army tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 110 times. The most difficult situation remains in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions, where the enemy carried out more than 50% of all attacks.

The border areas of Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling — the settlements of Hrinivka, Grabovskoe, Volfine, Volodymyrivka, Zhuravka, Mhy, Obody, Luhivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Pavlivka, Khotiivka, and Chuykivka were affected. Bratenytsia, Zhuravka, Novenke and Basivka were hit by enemy aircraft. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out 17 strikes on its own territory — 25 anti-aircraft missiles were dropped on the Kursk region.