Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is obliged to give North Korea 600-700 tons of rice per year, space technologies, and also to pay North Korean soldiers 2 thousand dollars every month for participating in the war against Ukraine. Moreover, the soldiers of the Russian Federation will be forced to join the hostilities on the Korean peninsula, if they ever begin.
Points of attention
- North Korea gets a lot of support from Russia, so this is a very profitable deal for them.
- The agreement also provides for the possibility of involving Russia in hostilities on the Korean Peninsula.
- In fact, Putin agreed on Russia's participation in a new war.
Kim Jong Un puts his soldiers to death for rice
New important information was shared by representatives of South Korean intelligence.
According to MP Wi Song Lak, Kim Jong Un's unexpected decision to send his soldiers to Russia was made against the background of fears that Donald Trump, if he wins, will really quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine.
The politician draws attention to the fact that entering the war against Ukraine is not such a bad deal for Pyongyang.
North Korea will get everything it wants from Putin
What is important to understand is that Moscow used to send 50,000 to 100,000 tons of rice to North Korea at a time.
Now the aggressor country is actively buying artillery shells from North Korea and thus covers the shortage of food in the DPRK.
Moreover, Russia is helping its ally with advanced space technologies.
In fact, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already agreed on Russia's involvement in yet another war that could break out between South and North Korea.
It is important to understand that it will be very difficult for the aggressor country if such a conflict starts in the near future.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-