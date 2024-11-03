Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is obliged to give North Korea 600-700 tons of rice per year, space technologies, and also to pay North Korean soldiers 2 thousand dollars every month for participating in the war against Ukraine. Moreover, the soldiers of the Russian Federation will be forced to join the hostilities on the Korean peninsula, if they ever begin.

Kim Jong Un puts his soldiers to death for rice

New important information was shared by representatives of South Korean intelligence.

According to MP Wi Song Lak, Kim Jong Un's unexpected decision to send his soldiers to Russia was made against the background of fears that Donald Trump, if he wins, will really quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The politician draws attention to the fact that entering the war against Ukraine is not such a bad deal for Pyongyang.

The financial and food crises in North Korea are largely solved thanks to Russian compensation for its contribution to the war effort against Ukraine.

North Korea will get everything it wants from Putin

What is important to understand is that Moscow used to send 50,000 to 100,000 tons of rice to North Korea at a time.

Now the aggressor country is actively buying artillery shells from North Korea and thus covers the shortage of food in the DPRK.

Moreover, Russia is helping its ally with advanced space technologies.

Moreover, Russia is helping its ally with advanced space technologies.

But the sweetest part of the deal, which North Korea will receive, is perhaps the involvement of Russia in combat operations on the Korean Peninsula in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the newspaper writes.

In fact, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already agreed on Russia's involvement in yet another war that could break out between South and North Korea.