A soldier of the Russian army staged sabotage at the front, destroying important equipment of the occupiers. In particular, he completely burned the Russian BRDM in the Donetsk direction.
The Russian destroyed the Russian BRDM at the front
As noted, an agent of the "ATESH" movement conducted a successful diversion from among Russian military personnel.
He destroyed an armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle (BRDM) of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction.
According to the partisans, near the village of Novokaterinivka, the agent managed to set fire to equipment that performed reconnaissance and patrol tasks.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,971 (+9) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,876 (+49) units;
artillery systems — 19,410 (+29) units;
RSZV — 1231 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 978 (+2) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,992 (+45) units;
cruise missiles — 2,619 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,584 (+71) units;
special equipment — 3435 (+1) units.
