A soldier of the Russian army staged sabotage at the front, destroying important equipment of the occupiers. In particular, he completely burned the Russian BRDM in the Donetsk direction.

As noted, an agent of the "ATESH" movement conducted a successful diversion from among Russian military personnel.

He destroyed an armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle (BRDM) of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction.

According to the partisans, near the village of Novokaterinivka, the agent managed to set fire to equipment that performed reconnaissance and patrol tasks.

As a result, the BRDM, which plays a key role in the mobility and protection of the intelligence units of the occupiers, was completely destroyed. Such actions are becoming more and more frequent in the ranks of the Russian army, ATESH notes. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: