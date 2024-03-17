A sharp drop in Russian arms exports. The intelligence of Britain named the reasons
Category
Economics
Publication date

A sharp drop in Russian arms exports. The intelligence of Britain named the reasons

UK Ministry of Defence
Russian arms exports
Читати українською

A new report by the Stockholm International Institute for World Research (SIPRI) states that a significant drop in Russian arms exports to the world has been recorded.

Exports of Russian weapons have decreased significantly

As foreign specialists managed to find out, Russian arms exports fell by 53% between 2013-2018 and 2019-2023.

In addition, it is emphasized that the aggressor country dropped from second to third place in the global ranking of arms exports.

Russian arms exports in 2023 were 52% lower than in 2022, and only 12 countries received major Russian arms in 2023 compared to 31 countries in 2019.

According to British intelligence officers, this situation has developed due to several important factors.

First of all, it is about the fact that the team of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gives priority to the sending of equipment for combat operations in Ukraine due to the constant frantic losses of the Russian Federation at the front.

A drop in purchasing demand against the backdrop of the risk of new sanctions and global condemnation of the responsibility of the aggressor country for the war also plays an important role.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 17, 2024:

  • personnel — about 430,740 (+1,160) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 6,790 (+11) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 12,997 (+24) units;

  • artillery systems — 10,634 (+28) units;

  • RSZV — 1017 units;

  • air defense equipment — 720 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 347 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 8,272 (+4) units;

  • cruise missiles — 1,922 units;

  • ships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 14,073 (+49) units;

  • special equipment - 1723 (+11) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 19 attacks by the Russian army in the Novopavlovsk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rospropaganda is spreading a fake about the attack of the Armed Forces on the Zaporizhzhia NPP
ZNPP
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 11 tanks and an air defense system
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?