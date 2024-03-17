A sharp drop in Russian arms exports. The intelligence of Britain named the reasons

A new report by the Stockholm International Institute for World Research (SIPRI) states that a significant drop in Russian arms exports to the world has been recorded.

Exports of Russian weapons have decreased significantly

As foreign specialists managed to find out, Russian arms exports fell by 53% between 2013-2018 and 2019-2023.

In addition, it is emphasized that the aggressor country dropped from second to third place in the global ranking of arms exports.

Russian arms exports in 2023 were 52% lower than in 2022, and only 12 countries received major Russian arms in 2023 compared to 31 countries in 2019. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 March 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/OU9Qq7F1Ee#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/gb2kxaeQsP — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 17, 2024

According to British intelligence officers, this situation has developed due to several important factors.

First of all, it is about the fact that the team of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin gives priority to the sending of equipment for combat operations in Ukraine due to the constant frantic losses of the Russian Federation at the front.

A drop in purchasing demand against the backdrop of the risk of new sanctions and global condemnation of the responsibility of the aggressor country for the war also plays an important role.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 17, 2024: