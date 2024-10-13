A split is brewing in the White House ahead of the election — what's going on

According to journalists, tension between the teams of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is growing faster due to the inconsistency of their actions against the background of the presidential race in the United States.

What is happening in the White House

As the Axios team points out, the administration of the American leader really wants Harris to win the election.

Despite this, even in Joe Biden's team there are people who cannot accept secondary roles in the election campaign.

In turn, some on Harris' team say top White House aides are not coordinating Biden's messaging and schedule enough to align with what's best for the vice president's campaign.

Against this background, journalists pay attention to the case that happened last week.

Then the US president held an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room just as Harris was about to hold an event in Michigan. De facto, this led to the fact that her event received less attention than expected.

Moreover, it is indicated that Biden and Harris began to make categorically different statements, commenting on the same events.

Why did this problem occur?

According to journalists, the White House currently lacks a specialist who would assess the risks of Joe Biden's team's decisions for Kamala Harris' election campaign.

What's more, the Harris team is also said to have seen discomfort between those who were part of Biden's initial campaign staff and those who joined the vice president's staff in recent weeks.

Some members of the Harris team are wary of the Biden team with which they are now working, the publication emphasizes.

The reporters also add that even amid frustrations over the lack of coordination between senior staff on both sides, most mid-level staff are doing their jobs well.