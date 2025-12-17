A state-level emergency has been declared in the Odessa region
A state-level emergency has been declared in the Odessa region

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
The situation in the Odessa region is still critical
The head of the Odessa Regional Emergency Management Agency, Oleg Kiper, reports that the emergency situation that arose as a result of a massive enemy attack on the region's energy infrastructure has acquired the status of a state-level emergency.

Points of attention

  • Preventive measures being taken, such as minimal use of illumination and replenishment of fuel and lubricants stocks.
  • Ongoing critical situation in Odessa region following recent Russian attack on energy facilities.

The situation in the Odessa region is still critical

The emergency situation that arose as a result of a massive enemy attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odessa region has acquired the status of a state-level emergency.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa Oblast

According to him, the main reason for making this decision was the consequences of the recent Russian attack on energy facilities in the region.

What is important to understand is that because of it, about 50 thousand residents of the region have been left without normal living conditions for more than 3 days.

In addition, it is indicated that the heads of military administrations, heads of communities, and National Police bodies were ordered to conduct preventive and explanatory work with entrepreneurs regarding the need for minimal use of illumination and decorative lighting.

Also, part of the reserve fund was sent to communities to replenish fuel and lubricants stocks.

This is necessary to ensure the uninterrupted operation of generators that power critical infrastructure facilities: hospitals, educational institutions, inviolability points, and other vital institutions, Kiper explained.

