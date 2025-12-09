A state of emergency has been declared in Lithuania — what happened?

On the morning of December 9, Lithuanian authorities declared a state of emergency across the country. The decision was made in connection with smuggled weather probes from Belarus that regularly violate the country's airspace.
Points of attention
- The state of emergency aims to target and address illegal actions without causing inconvenience to the general population.
- The decision to close the border with Belarus again may be coordinated with US President Donald Trump's team to address ongoing balloon smuggling.
What's happening in Lithuania?
According to the latest data, the Lithuanian government has already appointed Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovych as head of state operations during the state of emergency.
The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs has already made a statement on this matter.
What is important to understand is that a state of emergency allows departments to coordinate their actions even more closely and involve military units in assistance.
A week ago, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ruginenė officially confirmed that she may close the border with Belarus again.
This will happen if balloon smuggling does not stop entering the country.
According to Ruginen, it will be important to coordinate this decision with US President Donald Trump's team.
