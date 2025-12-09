A state of emergency has been declared in Lithuania — what happened?

On the morning of December 9, Lithuanian authorities declared a state of emergency across the country. The decision was made in connection with smuggled weather probes from Belarus that regularly violate the country's airspace.

What's happening in Lithuania?

According to the latest data, the Lithuanian government has already appointed Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovych as head of state operations during the state of emergency.

The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs has already made a statement on this matter.

It is worth emphasizing that the declaration of a state of emergency throughout the country will not cause any inconvenience to the population, as the measures taken will be targeted and proportionate and will be directed exclusively against the organizers and perpetrators of illegal actions, the official statement says. Share

What is important to understand is that a state of emergency allows departments to coordinate their actions even more closely and involve military units in assistance.

A week ago, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ruginenė officially confirmed that she may close the border with Belarus again.

This will happen if balloon smuggling does not stop entering the country.