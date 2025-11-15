Lithuania is creating new technologies to counter air threats from Belarus — what is known

Lithuania is developing technologies to counter aerial threats, including recent cases of balloons and drones entering from Belarus.

Lithuania creates a system to counter air threats

Lithuania is rapidly developing technology to counter the recent influx of smuggled balloons and drones from Belarus, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy Paulius Petrauskas said.

As noted, several dozen Lithuanian companies submitted proposals for innovative measures to detect, monitor, identify and neutralize airborne threats.

Petrauskas said the Lithuanian government plans to select the best ideas within a few weeks and develop the technology within six months.

"In two weeks, we will select companies and ideas. Then we will take additional steps in addition to these ideas to help develop the technology," Petrauskas said in a comment to LRT RADIO. Share

The government official added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is already working on technical specifications for procurement, which will allow for testing and integration into existing systems.

This can take three to six months.

Some of the submitted systems have already been tested in Ukraine for other purposes, but could also be applied in Lithuania, Petrauskas said. Others are new proposals that, taken together, could help find effective solutions.

According to Petrauskas, only South Korea and Israel have faced threats similar to Lithuania's, which makes it difficult to obtain ready-made solutions.

There aren't many other threats or chaos caused by neighboring countries. So it's quite difficult to buy solutions — they have to be built from scratch. Share

Earlier this month, the government received 35 applications with proposals to protect Lithuanian airspace from smuggled balloons and other flying objects that recently disrupted the operation of Vilnius Airport.