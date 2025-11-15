Lithuania is creating new technologies to counter air threats from Belarus — what is known

Lithuania is developing technologies to counter aerial threats, including recent cases of balloons and drones entering from Belarus.
Points of attention
Lithuania creates a system to counter air threats
Lithuania is rapidly developing technology to counter the recent influx of smuggled balloons and drones from Belarus, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy Paulius Petrauskas said.
As noted, several dozen Lithuanian companies submitted proposals for innovative measures to detect, monitor, identify and neutralize airborne threats.
Petrauskas said the Lithuanian government plans to select the best ideas within a few weeks and develop the technology within six months.
The government official added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is already working on technical specifications for procurement, which will allow for testing and integration into existing systems.
This can take three to six months.
Some of the submitted systems have already been tested in Ukraine for other purposes, but could also be applied in Lithuania, Petrauskas said. Others are new proposals that, taken together, could help find effective solutions.
According to Petrauskas, only South Korea and Israel have faced threats similar to Lithuania's, which makes it difficult to obtain ready-made solutions.
Earlier this month, the government received 35 applications with proposals to protect Lithuanian airspace from smuggled balloons and other flying objects that recently disrupted the operation of Vilnius Airport.
It is noted that the companies behind the most promising ideas will share prizes worth 1 million euros.
