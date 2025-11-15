Lithuania is creating new technologies to counter air threats from Belarus — what is known
Category
World
Publication date

Lithuania is creating new technologies to counter air threats from Belarus — what is known

a drone
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Lithuania is developing technologies to counter aerial threats, including recent cases of balloons and drones entering from Belarus.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania is actively developing new technologies to counter air threats originating from Belarus, such as smuggled balloons and drones.
  • Numerous Lithuanian companies have submitted proposals for innovative measures to detect, monitor, identify, and neutralize airborne threats.
  • The Lithuanian government aims to select the best ideas within a few weeks and develop the technology within six months to enhance air defense capabilities.

Lithuania creates a system to counter air threats

Lithuania is rapidly developing technology to counter the recent influx of smuggled balloons and drones from Belarus, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy Paulius Petrauskas said.

As noted, several dozen Lithuanian companies submitted proposals for innovative measures to detect, monitor, identify and neutralize airborne threats.

Petrauskas said the Lithuanian government plans to select the best ideas within a few weeks and develop the technology within six months.

"In two weeks, we will select companies and ideas. Then we will take additional steps in addition to these ideas to help develop the technology," Petrauskas said in a comment to LRT RADIO.

The government official added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is already working on technical specifications for procurement, which will allow for testing and integration into existing systems.

This can take three to six months.

Some of the submitted systems have already been tested in Ukraine for other purposes, but could also be applied in Lithuania, Petrauskas said. Others are new proposals that, taken together, could help find effective solutions.

According to Petrauskas, only South Korea and Israel have faced threats similar to Lithuania's, which makes it difficult to obtain ready-made solutions.

There aren't many other threats or chaos caused by neighboring countries. So it's quite difficult to buy solutions — they have to be built from scratch.

Earlier this month, the government received 35 applications with proposals to protect Lithuanian airspace from smuggled balloons and other flying objects that recently disrupted the operation of Vilnius Airport.

It is noted that the companies behind the most promising ideas will share prizes worth 1 million euros.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania announced a condition for the introduction of its troops into Ukraine
Peacekeepers in Ukraine — Lithuania has named its condition
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania introduces alert system for "dangerous drones"
drones
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania warns of new phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
Russia is not going to stop the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?