A Tribunal for Putin. What to Expect from the New EU Leaders' Summit

As Ukrainian journalists have learned, the European Council is preparing to announce the need to hold accountable those responsible for crimes committed during Russia's war against Ukraine. In addition, there will be calls for the creation of a Special Tribunal.
Points of attention
- The EU reaffirms its commitment to ensuring accountability for war crimes committed during Russia's aggression, signaling a strong stance against such atrocities.
- The Summit in Brussels will focus on punishing those responsible for crimes committed during Russia's aggression against Ukraine, with particular emphasis on Putin and top Russian leadership.
EU leaders ready to support the idea of a tribunal for Putin
According to preliminary data, during the summit in Brussels on March 20-21, the importance of establishing a Special Tribunal under the auspices of the Council of Europe will be announced.
Its main goal is to punish those responsible for the crime committed during Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the top leadership of the aggressor country.
In addition, it is indicated that the part of the conclusions dedicated to Ukraine will not be supported by Hungary. It is most likely that it will be approved by 26 out of 27 EU states.
It is worth noting that discussions on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression have been ongoing for the past 3 years, as there is still no international court that would hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression.
