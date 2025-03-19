A Tribunal for Putin. What to Expect from the New EU Leaders' Summit

As Ukrainian journalists have learned, the European Council is preparing to announce the need to hold accountable those responsible for crimes committed during Russia's war against Ukraine. In addition, there will be calls for the creation of a Special Tribunal.

EU leaders ready to support the idea of a tribunal for Putin

According to preliminary data, during the summit in Brussels on March 20-21, the importance of establishing a Special Tribunal under the auspices of the Council of Europe will be announced.

Its main goal is to punish those responsible for the crime committed during Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the top leadership of the aggressor country.

In addition, it is indicated that the part of the conclusions dedicated to Ukraine will not be supported by Hungary. It is most likely that it will be approved by 26 out of 27 EU states.

The European Council reaffirms the European Union's strong commitment to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other grave crimes committed in connection with the Russian aggression against Ukraine. In this context, the progress made in establishing the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe is an important step, the document states. Share

It is worth noting that discussions on the creation of a special tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression have been ongoing for the past 3 years, as there is still no international court that would hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression.