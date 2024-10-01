A unique role. The new Secretary General of the Council of Europe made an important decision regarding Ukraine

The new Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berse, has decided that Ukraine, democracy and unity will be the priorities of his work in office.
The Council of Europe does not forget the importance of supporting Ukraine
Alain Berse made an official statement on this matter in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, reports Watson.
He once again drew attention to the fact that the common role of the Council of Europe is to "protect and promote human rights, democracy and the rule of law", and these principles "are at the core of our institution".
In addition, the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe noted the role of the European Court of Human Rights in considering cases related to the war in Ukraine, as well as the Register of Damages under the Council of Europe.
According to Alain Berse, it is he and his team who must take responsibility for democracy, which is currently under threat all over the world.
What is known about the negotiations between Zelenskyi and Berse
On November 25, 2023, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with Alain Berse, who was then the president of Switzerland.
The head of state publicly expressed gratitude to his counterpart for the "substantial humanitarian aid" provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.
The focus of the presidents' negotiations was the use of frozen profits from Russian assets, as well as progress in the implementation of the peace formula and Switzerland's participation in it.
