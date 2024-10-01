A unique role. The new Secretary General of the Council of Europe made an important decision regarding Ukraine

The new Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berse, has decided that Ukraine, democracy and unity will be the priorities of his work in office.

The Council of Europe does not forget the importance of supporting Ukraine

Alain Berse made an official statement on this matter in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, reports Watson.

He once again drew attention to the fact that the common role of the Council of Europe is to "protect and promote human rights, democracy and the rule of law", and these principles "are at the core of our institution".

The Council of Europe should play an important and unique role for Ukraine against the background of Russian aggression, Alain Berse emphasized. Share

In addition, the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe noted the role of the European Court of Human Rights in considering cases related to the war in Ukraine, as well as the Register of Damages under the Council of Europe.

We must remain open and creative in order to support Ukraine in its stability and recovery. Alain Berse Secretary General of the Council of Europe

According to Alain Berse, it is he and his team who must take responsibility for democracy, which is currently under threat all over the world.

What is known about the negotiations between Zelenskyi and Berse

On November 25, 2023, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with Alain Berse, who was then the president of Switzerland.

The head of state publicly expressed gratitude to his counterpart for the "substantial humanitarian aid" provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Thank you for your visit. It is a very strong message for Ukrainians all over the world that you have decided to visit Ukraine on a special day in our history for all our families — the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor. Also, thank you for your participation in today's mourning ceremony. We are proud to have such partners who took part in the ceremony on this special day for our country, — Zelensky emphasized. Share

The focus of the presidents' negotiations was the use of frozen profits from Russian assets, as well as progress in the implementation of the peace formula and Switzerland's participation in it.