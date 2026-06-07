About 8.5 million Ukrainians left abroad after the Russian invasion

Since February 24, 2022, more than 5.7 million Ukrainians have left abroad, and if we count from the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2014, it is already 8.5 million people. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.

Russia has provoked a large-scale demographic crisis in Ukraine

We operate with shocking figures: according to UNHCR, more than 5.7 million Ukrainians have left abroad since 2022, and if we count since 2014, it is already 8.5 million people. This is a global challenge that requires coordinated action. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

According to him, the return of Ukrainians to their homeland should be based not only on appeals.

Lubinets emphasized that it is extremely important to implement real security guarantees and international support programs.

"We all sincerely want our people to return, but appeals alone are not enough. Two conditions are needed: reliable international security guarantees and a separate international initiative to provide housing," the ombudsman added. Share

Against this background, Dmytro Lubinets recalled the importance of extending the temporary protection status for Ukrainians abroad until the end of active hostilities.

What is important to understand is that a few months ago he reported that 11 million Ukrainian citizens had already left abroad.

However, Lubinets explained that the official statistics of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are significantly different — it is 8.5 million.