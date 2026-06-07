Russian soldiers killed 3 civilians in Zaporizhia
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Ukraine
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Russian soldiers killed 3 civilians in Zaporizhia

Ivan Fedorov
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia on June 7 — what are the consequences?
Читати українською

On June 7, the Russian army attacked the village of Balabyne, in Zaporizhia, with guided aerial bombs. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed.

Points of attention

  • The use of KABs near a public transport stop led to tragic consequences, with civilians losing their lives and sustaining injuries, further escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
  • The ongoing violence and attacks by Russian occupiers highlight the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and restore peace in Zaporizhia.

The Russian attack on Zaporizhia on June 7 — what are the consequences?

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported an enemy air attack on the village of Balabyne at 11:27.

He initially stated that two civilian casualties were known, and also showed a fire at the scene of the impact:

Fedorov later officially confirmed that the death toll had risen to three.

Three people have already died and a woman has been injured in an enemy attack on the village of Balabyne. Private homes have been damaged.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Later it became known that the Russian occupiers attacked Balabyne with KABs.

Enemy bombs fell near a public transport stop.

The people who were on it, unfortunately, died and were injured, Ivan Fedorov confirmed.

According to him, three injured civilians also sought help from doctors.

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