Russian soldiers killed 3 civilians in Zaporizhia

On June 7, the Russian army attacked the village of Balabyne, in Zaporizhia, with guided aerial bombs. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed.
Points of attention
- The use of KABs near a public transport stop led to tragic consequences, with civilians losing their lives and sustaining injuries, further escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
- The ongoing violence and attacks by Russian occupiers highlight the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and restore peace in Zaporizhia.
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia on June 7 — what are the consequences?
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported an enemy air attack on the village of Balabyne at 11:27.
He initially stated that two civilian casualties were known, and also showed a fire at the scene of the impact:
Fedorov later officially confirmed that the death toll had risen to three.
Later it became known that the Russian occupiers attacked Balabyne with KABs.
Enemy bombs fell near a public transport stop.
According to him, three injured civilians also sought help from doctors.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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