Russian soldiers killed 3 civilians in Zaporizhia

On June 7, the Russian army attacked the village of Balabyne, in Zaporizhia, with guided aerial bombs. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed.

The Russian attack on Zaporizhia on June 7 — what are the consequences?

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported an enemy air attack on the village of Balabyne at 11:27.

He initially stated that two civilian casualties were known, and also showed a fire at the scene of the impact:

Fedorov later officially confirmed that the death toll had risen to three.

Three people have already died and a woman has been injured in an enemy attack on the village of Balabyne. Private homes have been damaged. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

Later it became known that the Russian occupiers attacked Balabyne with KABs.

Enemy bombs fell near a public transport stop.

The people who were on it, unfortunately, died and were injured, Ivan Fedorov confirmed. Share

According to him, three injured civilians also sought help from doctors.