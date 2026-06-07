Russian attack on Ukrainian nuclear waste storage facility. Zelensky appeals to allies

On June 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Russia had once again struck a special territory around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. An enemy drone hit one of the buildings of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility. The Ukrainian leader called on the world to increase pressure on Russia before it was too late.

Zelenskyy condemned Russia's new war crime

According to the head of state, this is an extremely critical infrastructure facility.

In light of recent events, the president ordered the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Energy, and all other services to immediately notify allies about what happened.

According to Zelensky, the enemy deliberately struck this particular nuclear infrastructure facility.

As of now, there is no exceedance of the radiation background norms. But there is definitely an exceedance of even the already sky-high Russian audacity. Ukrainian rescuers stopped the fire at this facility after the strike. And the world needs real new steps so that the Russians feel that their terrorist war is a strike against Russia itself. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that last night the enemy again struck other civilian objects in 13 different regions of Ukraine.

Over the past week, the Russian occupiers have fired 88 missiles, over 3,250 strike drones, and about 1,800 CABs against Ukrainian civilians.