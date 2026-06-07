Russia attacked a nuclear waste storage facility in Ukraine

Last night, June 7, Russian occupiers struck the building of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSSF). It is worth noting that the radiation situation is currently normal.

The Central Nuclear Fuel and Energy Facility building was damaged as a result of a UAV strike

At 02:10, a Russian drone hit the site of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSSF).

As a result, the container reception building was partially destroyed. It is important to understand that spent nuclear fuel was not stored there.

NNEGC Energoatom officially confirmed that the fire center with an area of 40 sq. m was promptly localized and completely eliminated.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

None of the workers were injured.

In addition, it is emphasized that the radiation situation at the Central Nuclear Fuel and Energy Facility site remains within normal limits.

Another strike on a nuclear infrastructure facility has once again shown the world the true face of the Kremlin regime, which deliberately creates threats to nuclear and radiation safety. Russia continues to act as a terrorist state and a nuclear terrorist, disregarding international law and the safety of millions of people. Share

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Energoatom team also emphasized that continuous monitoring of the situation and full interaction with all responsible state services are ongoing.