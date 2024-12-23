The future head of the White House, Donald Trump, has officially announced his intention to buy Greenland, as he considers it an "absolute necessity."

Trump wants Greenland to become part of the US

On December 23, it was officially announced that the future US president had appointed the co-founder of the online payment service PayPal, Kenneth Govery, to the position of US ambassador to Denmark.

In addition, he demanded that Greenland be placed under Washington's control.

Donald Trump also drew attention to the fact that Govery was the US ambassador to Sweden during his first term.

As the Republican leader believes, as a co-founder of PayPal and the venture capital fund Founders Fund, Govery "has transformed American innovation and technological leadership into global success stories, and this experience will be invaluable in representing abroad."

In order to ensure national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America believes that possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do an excellent job representing U.S. interests. Donald Trump Future US President

What is important to know about Greenland

Greenland is an autonomous constituent country within the Kingdom of Denmark and the largest island on the planet.

What is important to understand is that a constituent country is a country that is part of a larger political entity, such as a sovereign state.

Greenland is located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, east of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

It is also worth noting that about 80% of Greenland's area is covered by the second largest ice sheet on the planet and the only permanent ice sheet outside of Antarctica.