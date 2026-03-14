"Absolute nonsense". Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Iran's threats against a "legitimate target"

The Iranian regime has supported the killing of Ukrainians for years, helping Russia with drone technology. Therefore, it is absurd to threaten Ukraine and also invoke the right to self-defense.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Iran's threats against a "legitimate target"

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

The Iranian regime has been supporting the killing of Ukrainians for years, directly providing the aggressor state with drones and technology for aggression against Ukraine. In this context, it is absurd when representatives of this regime threaten Ukraine and also refer to the right to self-defense, enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman gave an example that it is like a serial killer justifying his crimes by referring to the criminal code.

The Iranian regime must be held accountable for all its crimes against the Iranian people and other countries and peoples. Share

Recall that as a result of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, Middle Eastern countries faced the problem of repelling drone attacks, as they spent expensive air defense missiles on this, and sometimes did not shoot them down at all.

For this reason, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent Ukrainian experts to the Middle East along with interceptor drones. Later, a number of states became interested in cooperating in the purchase of such drones.

Against this background, on March 14, the head of the National Security Commission of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, stated that Ukraine was allegedly a "legitimate target" for Iran due to its assistance to Israel with interceptor drones.