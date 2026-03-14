Iran used drones to attack oil storage facilities in the UAE

Iran used drones to attack oil storage facilities in the United Arab Emirates on March 14. All oil loading operations in the country were temporarily suspended.

Iranian drone halts oil shipments to UAE

A key Middle East trading hub in the United Arab Emirates has suspended all oil loadings after a drone attack and fire on Saturday morning.

Loading of crude oil and petroleum products at the port of Fujairah, located near the Strait of Hormuz, was halted as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage, sources said.

According to the Fujairah Media Office, the drone was intercepted in the area, but falling debris caused a fire. There were no reports of injuries, and the exact location of the incident was not given. Share

The attack came after US forces struck military facilities on the Iranian island of Kharq, which is key to Iran's oil exports.

In response, Tehran said that any attacks on oil and energy infrastructure would lead to strikes on energy facilities in the region linked to the US.

Fujairah is an important trading center for crude oil and petroleum products. The port is located on the east coast of the UAE between the Gulf of Oman and the Hajar Mountains, giving ships direct access to the open sea and bypassing the narrow Strait of Hormuz.