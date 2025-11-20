Europe was not seriously preparing for war on its territory, while Russia was. This is according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Europe was not seriously preparing for war on its territory, while Russia was actively preparing for potential conflicts.
- The misconception of security poses a significant threat, as highlighted by the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- Budanov expresses hope that Europe will avoid direct threats and potential conflicts with Russia, emphasizing the importance of strategic preparedness.
Europe was not preparing for war against Russia — Budanov
When asked why this happened, Budanov noted that this is a misconception about security.
The head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense expressed hope that it would not come to a direct, as they say, invasion of barbarians.
But if this happened today for some reason, the result would be simply obvious.
He expressed the opinion that active hostilities in Ukraine will end first, and then Russia can expand the areas of its offensive actions.
Answering the question of how many years Europe has to prepare, Budanov suggested that the current plans include time until 2030.
But they (the Russians — ed.) are now reducing, shortening the terms.
