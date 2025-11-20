Europe was not seriously preparing for war on its territory, while Russia was. This is according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Europe was not seriously preparing for war on its territory. No one in Europe was preparing for war on the territory of Europe. And a serious war. Absolutely no one. Russia was preparing, Europe was not, — the head of the GUR emphasized.

When asked why this happened, Budanov noted that this is a misconception about security.

You know, it's always been that way. All empires that flourished always thought they were the strongest, the most powerful. It seemed that way. And they all have only one thing in common — they ceased to exist in the face of the threat of barbarian invasions. And the barbarians always won. Because a full life leads to a parallel reality. This is the same thing that has happened to Europe now. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

The head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense expressed hope that it would not come to a direct, as they say, invasion of barbarians.

But if this happened today for some reason, the result would be simply obvious.

He expressed the opinion that active hostilities in Ukraine will end first, and then Russia can expand the areas of its offensive actions.

And I'm basing this, at a minimum, on the information I have. Until it's finished here, there won't be anything there.

Answering the question of how many years Europe has to prepare, Budanov suggested that the current plans include time until 2030.