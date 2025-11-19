Ukraine will survive the winter despite Russian air strikes on infrastructure — Budanov

Ukraine will be able to get through the winter despite Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
The head of the GUR agreed with the opinion of many observers that the coming winter will be the most difficult.
He also expressed his vision of whether Ukraine will be able to survive this winter.
He calls for thinking with the understanding that Ukraine will go through the winter period.
Secondly, according to him, in-depth research was conducted in the Russian Federation before making a strategic decision to launch all strikes on the energy sector.
For this reason, he said, Russia has concluded that the threat of the destruction of the Ukrainian energy system before the winter season will serve to strengthen the Russian Federation's position, including its negotiating position. Budanov said:
Therefore, since this factor is limited in time, in the opinion of the Russian Federation, "it is necessary to come up with some proposals before the end of this period."
At the same time, he recalled that Ukraine is striking at the Russian fuel and energy complex. Ukraine is carrying out symmetrical actions.
The effect of our actions does not have such time limits, because we are hitting, among other things, the export capabilities of the Russian Federation. This is not limited to winter. They also understand this perfectly well. The effect is there. It is especially felt in the field of oil refining, and more specifically, gasoline.
He believes that Ukraine will achieve its goals thanks to a long, systematic campaign of strikes against the territory of the Russian Federation.
