Ukraine will survive the winter despite Russian air strikes on infrastructure — Budanov

Ukraine will be able to get through the winter despite Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukraine will be able to get through the winter period — Budanov

The head of the GUR agreed with the opinion of many observers that the coming winter will be the most difficult.

In fact, it has already begun, not yet in terms of calendar, but in fact it has already begun. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

He also expressed his vision of whether Ukraine will be able to survive this winter.

The first, as they say, is encouraging news. No matter what happens there, in any case, we will survive the winter anyway. And everyone understands this. And as for our enemy, they understand it perfectly. And I think that you and I do too. And the fact that it may be difficult - it may be. But, again, we will survive it. Share

He calls for thinking with the understanding that Ukraine will go through the winter period.

Secondly, according to him, in-depth research was conducted in the Russian Federation before making a strategic decision to launch all strikes on the energy sector.

For this reason, he said, Russia has concluded that the threat of the destruction of the Ukrainian energy system before the winter season will serve to strengthen the Russian Federation's position, including its negotiating position. Budanov said:

The factor of the threat that they will destroy our energy before the winter season will have the maximum impact, firstly, on society in Ukraine, and secondly, on our Western partners, because this is a topic that scares everyone. But this factor is clearly limited in time. It is limited to the end of February. Share

Therefore, since this factor is limited in time, in the opinion of the Russian Federation, "it is necessary to come up with some proposals before the end of this period."

At the same time, he recalled that Ukraine is striking at the Russian fuel and energy complex. Ukraine is carrying out symmetrical actions.

The effect of our actions does not have such time limits, because we are hitting, among other things, the export capabilities of the Russian Federation. This is not limited to winter. They also understand this perfectly well. The effect is there. It is especially felt in the field of oil refining, and more specifically, gasoline.

He believes that Ukraine will achieve its goals thanks to a long, systematic campaign of strikes against the territory of the Russian Federation.