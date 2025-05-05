The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to it, it was possible to prevent an enemy offensive campaign in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Syrskyi described the Kursk operation of the AFU
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, during a working trip he awarded fighters who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that one of the units that effectively completed the assigned tasks in the Kursk region is the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.
The defense forces launched an offensive in the Kursk region in early August 2024. From the first days, the fighters successfully advanced and took control of more than a hundred settlements, including the city of Sudzha.
