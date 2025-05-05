"Achieved most of the goals". Syrsky spoke about the Kursk operation of the AFU

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to it, it was possible to prevent an enemy offensive campaign in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Syrskyi described the Kursk operation of the AFU

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, during a working trip he awarded fighters who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation.

This operation, which has been going on for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to our active actions in Kursk, we managed to prevent an offensive campaign by the enemy in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The buffer zone that the Defense Forces of Ukraine created in the border areas remains relevant today. Share

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that one of the units that effectively completed the assigned tasks in the Kursk region is the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

I had the pleasant opportunity to talk with its fighters and commanders and present them with high state and departmental combat awards — for exemplary resilience, courage, and heroism. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The defense forces launched an offensive in the Kursk region in early August 2024. From the first days, the fighters successfully advanced and took control of more than a hundred settlements, including the city of Sudzha.