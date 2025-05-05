"Achieved most of the goals". Syrsky spoke about the Kursk operation of the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Achieved most of the goals". Syrsky spoke about the Kursk operation of the AFU

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrskyi
Читати українською

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to it, it was possible to prevent an enemy offensive campaign in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Points of attention

  • The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully achieved most of its goals, preventing enemy offensives in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
  • Commander-in-Chief Syrsky awarded fighters for their exemplary resilience and heroism during the Kursk operation, highlighting the unit’s success in completing assigned tasks.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine effectively created a buffer zone in the border areas through active actions in the Kursk region, which remains crucial for security.

Syrskyi described the Kursk operation of the AFU

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, during a working trip he awarded fighters who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation.

This operation, which has been going on for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to our active actions in Kursk, we managed to prevent an offensive campaign by the enemy in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The buffer zone that the Defense Forces of Ukraine created in the border areas remains relevant today.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that one of the units that effectively completed the assigned tasks in the Kursk region is the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

I had the pleasant opportunity to talk with its fighters and commanders and present them with high state and departmental combat awards — for exemplary resilience, courage, and heroism.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The defense forces launched an offensive in the Kursk region in early August 2024. From the first days, the fighters successfully advanced and took control of more than a hundred settlements, including the city of Sudzha.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation of the AFU. The General Staff refuted Russian fakes about "encirclement"
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation of the AFU. Syrsky named the actual losses of the Russian army
CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. The General Staff of the AFU announced the losses of the Russian army and the DPRK military
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the losses of the Russian army and the DPRK military

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?