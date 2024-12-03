Additionally, translators and mercenaries are sent to the Russian troops in Syria

The personnel of the Russian army in Syria is in a depressed state due to the successes of the opposition forces. They managed to capture Aleppo, start fighting in the Hama area and advance towards Homs.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence confirms the depressed state of Russian troops in Syria due to the successes of the opposition forces.
- Translators are sent to the Hama district to support the work of officers in stabilizing the situation among the Syrian military.
- In addition, the planned rotation of Russian troops in Syria has been temporarily suspended, and the Kremlin leadership is resolutely strengthening the contingent with mercenaries.
- Russian troops and diplomats began to flee from the capital of Syria, armed riots caused a crisis situation.
The Russian military is in chaos in Syria
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Syrian government army, together with Russian military units, is suffering significant losses.
The troops are forced to leave their positions, leaving behind weapons and equipment. The retreat is chaotic and indicates a crisis situation in the ranks of Bashar al-Assad's allies.
The scheduled rotation of Russian troops in Syria has been temporarily suspended. Instead, the leadership of the Kremlin decided to strengthen the contingent with mercenaries from the so-called "private military companies".
Militants are expected to arrive, probably from the "African Corps", to reinforce Russian and Syrian units.
Russian troops and diplomats began to flee from the capital of Syria
As noted in the GUR, the first urban battles have already taken place in the cities of Hama, Homs and Suwayda.
The Russian military contingent was forced to leave Hama, evacuating to the Khmeimim base. The head of the coordination headquarters at the base, Colonel-General Oleksandr Zhuravlev, admitted that the situation was out of the control of Assad's government forces.
In addition, Russian troops left the base in the city of Khan Sheikhoun, leaving a significant amount of weapons and equipment there.
The GUR notes that on December 1, 2024, Russian planes carried out airstrikes in the areas of Khan Sheikhoun. Probably, the purpose of the strikes was to destroy the equipment that fell into the hands of the opposition forces.
