The personnel of the Russian army in Syria is in a depressed state due to the successes of the opposition forces. They managed to capture Aleppo, start fighting in the Hama area and advance towards Homs.

The Russian military is in chaos in Syria

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Syrian government army, together with Russian military units, is suffering significant losses.

The troops are forced to leave their positions, leaving behind weapons and equipment. The retreat is chaotic and indicates a crisis situation in the ranks of Bashar al-Assad's allies.

Arabic-Russian interpreters are urgently sent to the Khama district, where intense fighting is ongoing. This is probably needed to support the work of officers of the Russian armed forces who are trying to stabilize the situation among the Syrian military, the GUR reports.

The scheduled rotation of Russian troops in Syria has been temporarily suspended. Instead, the leadership of the Kremlin decided to strengthen the contingent with mercenaries from the so-called "private military companies".

Militants are expected to arrive, probably from the "African Corps", to reinforce Russian and Syrian units.

Russian troops and diplomats began to flee from the capital of Syria

As noted in the GUR, the first urban battles have already taken place in the cities of Hama, Homs and Suwayda.

The Russian military contingent was forced to leave Hama, evacuating to the Khmeimim base. The head of the coordination headquarters at the base, Colonel-General Oleksandr Zhuravlev, admitted that the situation was out of the control of Assad's government forces.

Armed riots began in Damascus, which forced the Russian military and diplomats to urgently leave the capital of Syria.

In addition, Russian troops left the base in the city of Khan Sheikhoun, leaving a significant amount of weapons and equipment there.

The GUR notes that on December 1, 2024, Russian planes carried out airstrikes in the areas of Khan Sheikhoun. Probably, the purpose of the strikes was to destroy the equipment that fell into the hands of the opposition forces.