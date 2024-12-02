Russian troops and diplomats began to flee from the capital of Syria

The situation for the Russian troops in Syria is rapidly worsening. Opposition forces opposing the Kremlin-backed regime of Bashar al-Assad are actively advancing to the south of the country.

Russians began to actively flee from the capital of Syria

According to intelligence, the first urban battles have already taken place in the cities of Hama, Homs and Suwayda.

The Russian military contingent was forced to leave Hama, evacuating to the Khmeimim base. The head of the coordination headquarters at the base, Colonel-General Oleksandr Zhuravlev, admitted that the situation was out of the control of Assad's government forces. Share

Armed riots began in Damascus, which forced the Russian military and diplomats to urgently leave the capital of Syria.

In addition, Russian troops left the base in the city of Khan Sheikhoun, leaving a significant amount of weapons and equipment there.

The GUR notes that on December 1, 2024, Russian planes carried out airstrikes in the areas of Khan Sheikhoun. Probably, the purpose of the strikes was to destroy the equipment that fell into the hands of the opposition forces.

Russia suffers significant losses during the fighting in Syria

As reported in the GUR, due to significant losses and panic among the Russian military in Syria, the Kremlin dismissed General Serhiy Kissel, who headed the group of Russian forces in the country.

Serhiy Kisel previously gained notoriety for his botched actions during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which led to his dismissal. After that, he was sent to Syria.

General Oleksandr Chaik, who already held this position in 2017-2019, has been appointed as the new commander of Russian forces in Syria.

Ukrainian intelligence also reports on the arrival of the commander of the Russian Navy, Admiral Oleksandr Moiseyev, at the naval base in the city of Tartus.