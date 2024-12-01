On December 1, Russian and Syrian bombers intensified their attacks in northwestern Syria, trying to drive out the rebels. However, the victims of the Russians and Assad's forces are quite often civilians.

What is happening in Syria

As journalists managed to find out from their insiders, Russian and Syrian planes struck the rebel-held city of Idlib in northern Syria on December 1.

Locals said one of the strikes hit a crowded residential area in the center of Idlib, the largest city in the rebel enclave near the Turkish border.

It is there that about four million people live in improvised tents and residential buildings.

According to the latest data, at least 7 people died and dozens were injured.

Despite this, the Syrian army and Russian soldiers continue to lie that they attack only the shelters of rebel groups and deny attacks on the civilian population.

Dictator Bashar al-Assad's regime also said its forces had retaken several towns that had been seized by rebels in recent days.

How Assad comments on the uprising in Syria

The team of the so-called president of Syria reported that Bashar al-Assad had a telephone conversation with the president of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the center of their negotiations were the events of the last days.

Syria continues to defend its stability and territorial integrity against all terrorists and their supporters and is able, with the help of its allies and friends, to defeat and destroy them, regardless of how serious their terrorist attacks are, the press service of the Syrian dictator claims. Share

It is also indicated that Bashar Assad had a conversation with the head of the self-proclaimed Abkhazia, Badra Gunba.