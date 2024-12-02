Iran is sending fighters to Syria to help Assad's forces

Hundreds of Iranian-backed Iraqi fighters crossed the border into Syria overnight to help Bashar al-Assad's regime fight rebels who have seized Aleppo. Iran declared its readiness to provide Damascus with all necessary support.
Points of attention
- Hundreds of Iranian-backed Iraqi fighters have crossed the border into Syria to help Bashar al-Assad's regime fight insurgents.
- Iranian regional groups play a key role in supporting the Syrian regime and helping to suppress the rebellion.
- Russian troops and diplomats are leaving Syria due to the worsening situation and the risk of armed unrest.
The Iraqi military came forward to help Assad's forces in Syria
According to sources in the Iraqi security forces, at least 300 militants from the Badr and Nujabaa groups crossed the border on Sunday night on a dirt road, avoiding official border posts.
It said Iranian regional groups had long played a key role in supporting the Syrian regime, helping to suppress the uprising that began in 2011. These groups have stable bases in Syria.
According to local residents and rescuers, Syrian government forces and Russian aircraft have stepped up attacks on rebel-held areas. In particular, as a result of an airstrike on a camp for displaced persons, at least seven people were killed.
Russian troops and diplomats began to flee from the capital of Syria
As noted in the GUR, the first urban battles have already taken place in the cities of Hama, Homs and Suwayda.
Armed riots began in Damascus, which forced the Russian military and diplomats to urgently leave the capital of Syria.
In addition, Russian troops left the base in the city of Khan Sheikhoun, leaving a significant amount of weapons and equipment there.
The GUR notes that on December 1, 2024, Russian planes carried out airstrikes in the areas of Khan Sheikhoun. Probably, the purpose of the strikes was to destroy the equipment that fell into the hands of the opposition forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-