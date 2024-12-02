Hundreds of Iranian-backed Iraqi fighters crossed the border into Syria overnight to help Bashar al-Assad's regime fight rebels who have seized Aleppo. Iran declared its readiness to provide Damascus with all necessary support.

The Iraqi military came forward to help Assad's forces in Syria

According to sources in the Iraqi security forces, at least 300 militants from the Badr and Nujabaa groups crossed the border on Sunday night on a dirt road, avoiding official border posts.

These are fresh reinforcements on their way to help our comrades on the front lines in the north. The source also noted that the militants were crossing in small groups to avoid airstrikes.

It said Iranian regional groups had long played a key role in supporting the Syrian regime, helping to suppress the uprising that began in 2011. These groups have stable bases in Syria.

The Syrian army is capable of fighting the rebels, but Iranian-backed resistance groups will provide the necessary assistance. Iran is ready to provide any necessary support, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Arakchiyu

According to local residents and rescuers, Syrian government forces and Russian aircraft have stepped up attacks on rebel-held areas. In particular, as a result of an airstrike on a camp for displaced persons, at least seven people were killed.

Russian troops and diplomats began to flee from the capital of Syria

As noted in the GUR, the first urban battles have already taken place in the cities of Hama, Homs and Suwayda.

The Russian military contingent was forced to leave Hama, evacuating to the Khmeimim base. The head of the coordination headquarters at the base, Colonel-General Oleksandr Zhuravlev, admitted that the situation was out of the control of Assad's government forces.

Armed riots began in Damascus, which forced the Russian military and diplomats to urgently leave the capital of Syria.

In addition, Russian troops left the base in the city of Khan Sheikhoun, leaving a significant amount of weapons and equipment there.