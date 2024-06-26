AFU denies Russia's statements about Paraskoviivka's seizing

According to the spokesman of the 79th Separate Tavrian Assault Brigade, Orest Drymalovskyy, the Russian Federation's occupation army continues offensive attempts in the Paraskoviyvka area of the Donetsk region. Still, the claims about the alleged capture of the settlement do not correspond to reality.

What is known about the situation in the Paraskoviivka region of Donetsk region

It is worth noting that the Russian occupiers began to spread statements about the alleged seizure of the village located between Vugledar and the ruins of Maryinka Paraskoviyvka on June 7.

The Ministry of Murders [means game of words on MoD — ed.] of Russia traditionally lies, Drymalovskyy emphasised.

According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to hold defences in Paraskoviivka and quite powerfully responds to enemy attacks.

In fact, the village is destroyed, there is not a single whole building. "The Russians are very intensively bombarding this village with shells, mines, and air bombs, but the paratroopers of the 79th Brigade are still in Paraskoviivka," Drymalovskyy emphasised.

What is known about the situation in other directions in Donbas

According to retired Ukrainian National Guard major Oleksiy Hetman on the Espresso TV channel, the Russian occupation army is trying to break through to Kostyantynivka.

The Russian occupiers seek to deprive the Ukrainian military of control over the railway connection in the area.

We'll see if the occupiers manage to get there. The distance from Chasiv Yar is about 15 km, from Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions — 20-25 km each, this is a relatively short distance. But taking into account the way the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the defense there and understand that this is an important object for defense, I think they will be able to stop the enemy's offensive, — emphasised Hetman.

According to him, the loss of Kostyantynivka will negatively affect the Ukrainian military.

However, the ability of the Ukrainian military to deter the Russian occupiers depends on several factors.

On the part of the Russians, it is a question of how many forces and means they will be able to attract there. From our side, these are weapons that our partners should hand over to us, fortifications that should have already been built, and people who should be involved in the Armed Forces, — explains Hetman.

He emphasised that the Russian occupiers maintain a personnel number advantage, while several Ukrainian units that are in defence do not have full personnel.