AFU denies Russia's statements about Paraskoviivka's seizing

According to the spokesman of the 79th Separate Tavrian Assault Brigade, Orest Drymalovskyy, the Russian Federation's occupation army continues offensive attempts in the Paraskoviyvka area of the Donetsk region. Still, the claims about the alleged capture of the settlement do not correspond to reality.
What is known about the situation in the Paraskoviivka region of Donetsk region
It is worth noting that the Russian occupiers began to spread statements about the alleged seizure of the village located between Vugledar and the ruins of Maryinka Paraskoviyvka on June 7.
According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to hold defences in Paraskoviivka and quite powerfully responds to enemy attacks.
What is known about the situation in other directions in Donbas
According to retired Ukrainian National Guard major Oleksiy Hetman on the Espresso TV channel, the Russian occupation army is trying to break through to Kostyantynivka.
The Russian occupiers seek to deprive the Ukrainian military of control over the railway connection in the area.
According to him, the loss of Kostyantynivka will negatively affect the Ukrainian military.
However, the ability of the Ukrainian military to deter the Russian occupiers depends on several factors.
He emphasised that the Russian occupiers maintain a personnel number advantage, while several Ukrainian units that are in defence do not have full personnel.
