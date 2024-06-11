AFU military servicewoman Shura "Yalta" Ryazantseva died at front

On June 11, it became known that Ukrainian servicewoman Shura "Yalta" Ryazantseva died at the front.

Shura Ryazantseva served in the Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Shura's sister Valeria reported on the death of the soldier on Facebook.

The circumstances of the death of "Yalta" are currently unknown.

Only a week ago, Shura Ryazantseva celebrated her birthday...

Today I am 40 years old... I recently joined a new military unit at the Air Assault Forces, I want to collect ammunition to upgrade. Link to the bank. For Yaltochka on her birthday).

Shura Ryazantseva was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity

Until February 24, 2022, Shura Ryazantseva worked as a stylist; in particular, she dressed the actors in "Kvartal 95", the "Eagle and Tails" project, and managed the style service on the "Inter" TV channel.

Andriy Kuzma gave me a start. He believed in me. He always said and repeated: Sanya, Sasha, go be a stylist. Well, you know how he can. And then I started my way. It was 2006 after the Orange Revolution, and little by little, I got to the point where I was in the top five stylists of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. I also worked with our president, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych [Zelenskyy — Ed.], and the "Kvartal 95" team. Shura "Yalta" Ryazantseva AFU military servicewoman

The Crimean-born woman notes that the Revolution of Dignity changed the glamorous life of a clothing stylist. It all happened by chance: she was carrying suits to the October Palace on the night of November 30 and witnessed the beating of students on Independence Square.

During the Revolution of Dignity, she pulled out the wounded on Instytutskaya Street. And in 2014, already after the occupation of the peninsula by the Russians, she went to her native Crimea and was captured by the enemy. She stayed there for five days. Share

On the first day of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Shura Ryazantseva went to the capital's Military Commissariat and later joined the Terrodefense unit. She served in the Air Assault troops, volunteered, and collected funds for the Armed Forces. Ten days ago, on June 2, Shura turned 40.

A soldier and queer artist, Artur Snitkus, died in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian artist, musician and stylist, representative of the queer community, fighter Artur Snitkus died while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region. The hero was 36 years old.

The mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, reported about the artist's death.