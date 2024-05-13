AFU posts footage of Russian tank destroying near Krasnohorivka

The Ukrainian military burned an enemy tank near Avdiivka, near Krasnohorivka. The successful operation was caught on video.

Fighters of the 47th separate mechanised brigade eliminated a Russian tank

A well-aimed shot from a drone destroyed enemy equipment and its crew.

The 47th AFU separate mechanised brigade reported this.

Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanised brigade burned an enemy tank in the Krasnohorivka area, which is near Avdiivka.

According to the brigade, the aerial scout unit discovered armoured vehicles with full ammunition in the enemy's rear. The tank moved to the firing position but was prevented from reaching the final destination by the FPV Strike Drones Company operators.

A hit and the tank flew into the air along with the crew. Share

The Russian losses in the war in Ukraine are colossal

As of the end of April 2024, Russia lost about 450,000 people killed and wounded at the front in Ukraine.

The Insider reported this regarding the Deputy Secretary of State for the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Leo Dougherty.

The publication notes that this number does not include liquidated Russian military personnel who served in Russian private military companies. Also, the figure of 450,000 does not include military personnel who deserted from the army — "tens of thousands" of them, according to Dougherty.