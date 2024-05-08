General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed more than 900 Russian invaders and 13 tanks

During 84 military clashes that took place over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 970 invaders, 13 of their tanks and 30 artillery systems.

Ukrainian strikes on the occupiers

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces and units of the Missile Forces struck at:

2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar,

1 control point,

1 fuels and lubricants storage,

5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



The situation on the frontline

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 attacks in Synkivka, Pishchane, and Berestove settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled three attacks in the settlements of Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanovske, Novy and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. The enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region, Robotyne, and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.