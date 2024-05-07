General Staff Latest: Russians carry out 40 airstrikes against Ukraine in 24 hours

During the day, 64 combat clashes occurred between the Defence Forces against the Russian occupiers.

AFU strikes against the occupiers

According to the AFU General Staff, during the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces and units of the Missile Forces struck at:

2C4 "Tuilpan" self-propelled mortar,

control point,

Five areas of enemy personnel concentration.

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 40 air strikes, fired 72 rocket-propelled grenades at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The situation in directions

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Pishchane settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks near the settlement of Nevske, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyy and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylovo of the Donetsk region. With aviation's support, the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region. With the support of aviation, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defence of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region, Robotyne, and north-western Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.