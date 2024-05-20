AFU speaker denies claims about loss of positions in Robotyne

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, the OSTG "Odesa" spokesman, the Ukrainian military continues to hold positions in Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

AFU opposes the attempts of the Russian army to advance in Robotyne

They've been storming him without success, basically, all this week as they've stepped up the pressure. However, last day there were no assaults on Robotyne at all. Staromayorske — there were three, Krynky — there were six, Pletenchuk noted.

According to him, Russian propaganda has announced the alleged capture of Robotyne at least several times during the week.

However, as Pletenchuk emphasised, these outright fakes and the Ukrainian military's loss of positions did not happen in Robotyne.

However, the OSTG "Odesa" speaker noted that a complicated situation persisted in the settlement, and the Russian invaders almost practically destroyed the village.

It is actually shot through, from both sides. But they did not occupy it. Therefore, this information is not true. At least it is definitely under our fire control. This is at least. And there are no Russians either, Pletenchuk emphasised.

The OSTG "Odesa" speaker noted that the situation is similar to Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region, a small settlement that the Russian invaders could not capture.

What is known about the situation in other areas of the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), on May 19, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continued offensive actions in the settlement of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

Analysts note no confirmed advance of the Russian invaders in Lyptsi has been recorded.

Meanwhile, the Russians claim an alleged advance to a depth of up to 800 meters in one of the districts in the direction of Lyptsi.

ISW has no confirmation of these claims.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers made a slight advance in Vovchansk.

According to geolocation data, war criminals from the Russian army managed to advance through Gagarin Street in the northwestern part of the city.

Russian infantry recently advanced slightly to the left bank of the Vovcha River near the destroyed bridge on Gagarin Street.

The occupying army continued its attacks in the area of Starytsi and Prylypky settlements southwest of Vovchansk and near Tykhe, east of Vovchansk.

On May 19, the Russian army also conducted an offensive in Kupiansk, Svatove, and Kreminna districts.

The Russian occupiers made offensive attempts in Synkivka and northwest of Svatove near Ivanivka, Berestove, Kyslivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Stelmakhivka.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy offensive continues to the northeast of Bakhmut and in the area of Verkhnokamyanske.

In particular, the Russians claim to have advanced in Chasiv Yar, southeast of the Kanal micro-district.

However, analysts have no visual confirmation of these claims.

The battles continued:

to the north of Chasovoy Yar near Vasylivka and Kalynivka;

near Novyj and Kanal micro districts (eastern Chasiv Yar);

to the east of Chasiv Yar near Ivanivske;

to the southeast of Chasiv Yar near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka;

to the south of Chasiv Yar near Shumy.

Units of the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian Army operate near the Novy and Kanal neighbourhoods.

Also, the enemy offensive continued in the Avdiivka area without confirmed changes to the front line.

Russian sources note that the rate of Russian advance near Ocheretyne has slowed down recently.

Fighting continued northwest of Avdiivka near Novokalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Solovyove, Novoselivka Persha, and Novopokrovske; to the west of Avdiivka near Umanske; and the southwest of Avdiivka near Netaylove.

Fighting continued west of the city of Donetsk near Krasnohorivka and Georgiivka; to the southwest of Donetsk in the area of Pobieda, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka; and southeast of Vugledar near Volodymyrivka.

Analysts note that the Russian invaders have recently advanced 1.5 km southeast of Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, units of the Russian Federation's criminal army operate on the territory of the Robotyne settlement.