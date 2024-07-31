Aggravation of the situation in the Middle East — the Pentagon reacted
Category
World
Publication date

Aggravation of the situation in the Middle East — the Pentagon reacted

Lloyd Austin
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The head of the US Defense Ministry, Lloyd Austin, assessed the probability of a war in the Middle East against the background of recent events in the region.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, believes that a large-scale war in the Middle East is not inevitable.
  • A high-ranking official from the European Union warns of a possible escalation of the conflict after the elimination of the Hamas leader.
  • The growing risks of escalation of the conflict in the Middle East require the attention and intervention of the international community.

How the head of the Pentagon comments on the current situation

According to Austin, as of today, a large-scale war is not inevitable, but the US authorities are ready for any development in the future.

The head of the US Defense Ministry publicly promised: in the event of an attack on Israel, the United States will help defend it.

I don't think war is inevitable. I do not reject it. I think there is always a place and opportunity for diplomacy, Lloyd Austin told reporters during a visit to the Philippines.

He also admitted that the events unfolding along Israel's northern border cannot fail to cause concern.

Despite this, the head of the Pentagon promised to do everything possible so that this does not turn into a wider conflict in the entire region.

If Israel is attacked, we will certainly help defend Israel, but the priority will be to de-escalate tensions, Austin emphasized.

The European Union commented on the killing of the Hamas leader

Despite the fact that EU leaders have so far not publicly reacted to the news of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Ghaniyya in Tehran, one of the high-ranking officials in the bloc told reporters that there was now a threat of escalation.

In addition, the insider recalled the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukur in Beirut and the recent strikes on Hodeida port in Yemen, where Israel attacked Houthi targets.

All this is a clear warning to Tehran and all its puppets in the Middle East that Israel is not afraid to strike them with further deadly blows if they continue to defy it, the senior official said.

In his opinion, this increases the risks of a very dangerous escalation.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel attacked Houthi targets in Yemen — video
IDF
Israel attacked Houthi targets in Yemen — video
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel threatened Lebanon with war after Hezbollah struck the Golan
Israel threatened Lebanon with war after Hezbollah struck the Golan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel calls for Turkey to be excluded from NATO after Erdogan's comments
Flags of Israel

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?