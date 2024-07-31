Aggravation of the situation in the Middle East — the Pentagon reacted

The head of the US Defense Ministry, Lloyd Austin, assessed the probability of a war in the Middle East against the background of recent events in the region.

How the head of the Pentagon comments on the current situation

According to Austin, as of today, a large-scale war is not inevitable, but the US authorities are ready for any development in the future.

The head of the US Defense Ministry publicly promised: in the event of an attack on Israel, the United States will help defend it.

I don't think war is inevitable. I do not reject it. I think there is always a place and opportunity for diplomacy, Lloyd Austin told reporters during a visit to the Philippines.

He also admitted that the events unfolding along Israel's northern border cannot fail to cause concern.

Despite this, the head of the Pentagon promised to do everything possible so that this does not turn into a wider conflict in the entire region.

If Israel is attacked, we will certainly help defend Israel, but the priority will be to de-escalate tensions, Austin emphasized.

The European Union commented on the killing of the Hamas leader

Despite the fact that EU leaders have so far not publicly reacted to the news of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Ghaniyya in Tehran, one of the high-ranking officials in the bloc told reporters that there was now a threat of escalation.

روابط عمومی کل سپاه: آقای دکتر #اسماعیل_هنیه رئیس دفتر سیاسی حماس و یکی از محافظان وی در اثر اصابت قرار گرفتن محل اقامت آنان در تهران به شهادت رسیدند pic.twitter.com/sYjJPv5YXU — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 31, 2024

In addition, the insider recalled the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukur in Beirut and the recent strikes on Hodeida port in Yemen, where Israel attacked Houthi targets.

All this is a clear warning to Tehran and all its puppets in the Middle East that Israel is not afraid to strike them with further deadly blows if they continue to defy it, the senior official said.

In his opinion, this increases the risks of a very dangerous escalation.