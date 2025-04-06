Aid to Ukraine. A new meeting within the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Brussels
Aid to Ukraine. A new meeting within the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Brussels

Government of Great Britain
Coalition of the Willing
The defense ministers of the participating countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" will hold a meeting in Brussels on April 10, led by the heads of defense agencies of Britain and France.

Points of attention

  • The “Coalition of the Willing” defense ministers will meet in Brussels to support security in Ukraine and discuss military planning against Russian aggression.
  • The meeting will focus on providing additional military support to Ukraine through the Contact Group on Defense Issues.
  • The UK Defense Secretary will lead key discussions in Brussels, including coordinating efforts with French and German counterparts.

A new meeting within the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Brussels

Next week, UK Defense Secretary John Healy will hold a series of key meetings in Brussels: on Thursday, April 10, he will convene a meeting of defense ministers of the coalition countries together with his French counterpart, and on April 11, together with the German minister, he will chair a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

In particular, at Thursday's meeting, the defense ministers will discuss the next stages of planning "security support measures necessary to prevent further Russian aggression."

The discussion will build on the military planning that has taken place over the past few weeks, and countries will consider providing their own forces and assets to support any future forces.

The Contact Group meeting will bring together about 50 countries to provide additional military support to Ukraine amid Russian attacks.

The British government also noted that the Chief of the British Defence Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, met with his Ukrainian and French counterparts in Kyiv. The meeting discussed "the structure, size and composition of potential security forces in Ukraine."

