Aid to Ukraine. A new meeting within the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Brussels

The defense ministers of the participating countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" will hold a meeting in Brussels on April 10, led by the heads of defense agencies of Britain and France.

Next week, UK Defense Secretary John Healy will hold a series of key meetings in Brussels: on Thursday, April 10, he will convene a meeting of defense ministers of the coalition countries together with his French counterpart, and on April 11, together with the German minister, he will chair a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

In particular, at Thursday's meeting, the defense ministers will discuss the next stages of planning "security support measures necessary to prevent further Russian aggression."

The discussion will build on the military planning that has taken place over the past few weeks, and countries will consider providing their own forces and assets to support any future forces.

The Contact Group meeting will bring together about 50 countries to provide additional military support to Ukraine amid Russian attacks.