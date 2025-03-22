Aid to Ukraine. German authorities have unblocked the allocation of 3 billion euros

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has signed a law that provides for large-scale investments in the country's defense and infrastructure, and also paves the way for providing Ukraine with an additional 3 billion euros in military aid.

Germany has unblocked the allocation of 3 billion euros for Ukraine

The adopted law effectively repeals the "debt brake" rule that limited government spending. After signing, the document must be published in the Federal Gazette.

Under the new rules, defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity spending exceeding 1% of GDP is exempt from strict budget restrictions. This will allow Germany not only to increase its own defense capabilities, but also to expand its support for Ukraine.

In addition, the law provides for the mobilization of 500 billion euros for infrastructure modernization over the next 12 years. Of these,:

100 billion euros will go to the development of the infrastructure of the federal states,

300 billion euros at the disposal of the government,

100 billion euros for climate protection initiatives.

This step confirms Germany's readiness to strengthen its defense and continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

According to the report, the 3 billion euros include 2.547 billion euros allocated by the German Finance Ministry for Ukraine this year, as well as other contributions, including reimbursement from the European Peace Fund.

The Ministry of Finance also plans to approve commitments of €8.252 billion for military assistance to Ukraine for the period from 2026 to 2029, bringing the total to over €11 billion.