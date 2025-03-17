Germany updated the list of military aid to Ukraine — what weapons have already been transferred
Gepard systems
Читати українською
Source:  German government

The German government updated its list of military aid to Ukraine on March 17. It included three Gepard systems, missiles for IRIS-T, and ammunition.

Points of attention

  • Germany has updated its list of military aid to Ukraine, including the transfer of three Gepard systems, missiles for IRIS-T, and various types of ammunition.
  • Ukraine received a diverse range of weapons from Germany, including VECTOR reconnaissance drones, drone detection systems, and ammunition for Leopard tanks and Marder armored personnel carriers.
  • The updated list of military aid includes 24 MRAP armored vehicles, 10 thousand ammunition for Gepard, 50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones, and other essential equipment for defense.

Germany updated the list of military aid to Ukraine

This is reported by the German government.

The list indicates that Ukraine received 24 MRAP armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard tanks, and ammunition for Marder armored personnel carriers from Germany.

What else is on the updated list:

  • 10 thousand ammunition for Gepard;

  • 5 thousand 155-mm ammunition;

  • 2 thousand 122-mm ammunition;

  • 50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones (549 in total)

  • 30 Gereon RCS tracked drones;

  • 30 drone detection systems.

It is also indicated that Ukraine received two armored vehicles for clearing WISENT 1 minefields, 100 portable demining systems, and two mine trawls.

The list includes 8,000 rounds of ammunition for a 120mm mortar

As well as laser rangefinders, infrared binoculars, vehicles, assault rifles, first aid kits.

