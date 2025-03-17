Germany updated the list of military aid to Ukraine — what weapons have already been transferred

The German government updated its list of military aid to Ukraine on March 17. It included three Gepard systems, missiles for IRIS-T, and ammunition.

This is reported by the German government.

The list indicates that Ukraine received 24 MRAP armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard tanks, and ammunition for Marder armored personnel carriers from Germany.

What else is on the updated list:

10 thousand ammunition for Gepard;

5 thousand 155-mm ammunition;

2 thousand 122-mm ammunition;

50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones (549 in total)

30 Gereon RCS tracked drones;

30 drone detection systems.

It is also indicated that Ukraine received two armored vehicles for clearing WISENT 1 minefields, 100 portable demining systems, and two mine trawls.

The list includes 8,000 rounds of ammunition for a 120mm mortar

As well as laser rangefinders, infrared binoculars, vehicles, assault rifles, first aid kits.