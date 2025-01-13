Germany has delivered the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Germany has delivered the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine

Germany has delivered the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Stuttgarter Zeitung

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine as part of the reinforcement of Ukrainian artillery. In total, Germany plans to hand over 54 such units.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has received its first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer from Germany as part of support for Ukrainian artillery. The transfer of 53 more howitzers is planned.
  • The Ukrainian ambassador symbolically accepted the first howitzer, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and maintaining peace in the region.
  • The RCH 155 howitzer is a modern artillery installation with extensive capabilities, including fire support while moving and remote control.
  • Germany notes its readiness to support Ukraine and fight for peace in Europe, reaffirming its support on the path to common security.
  • There is no blockade of aid to Ukraine from Germany, but the process of agreeing on a new aid package is ongoing, in particular regarding the transfer of other howitzers.

Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany

"Ukraine can count on us, and this is a signal. Germany is ready to take responsibility in Europe," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.

The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.

"We don't need mediators, we need allies. We need to fight for peace. It's nice to know that Germany is on Ukraine's side," the Ukrainian ambassador said, commenting on the possibility of negotiations to end the war.

RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer) is a modern German self-propelled artillery mount developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

The features of this howitzer are the ability to fire while moving, remote control of the gun turret, and a crew of two thanks to a high level of automation.

This system is also planned to be transferred to the German army to ensure faster deployment. KNDS is also engaged in the production of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 tracked artillery system.

Germany denies claims of blocking aid to Ukraine

Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that there is no blockade, but the process of internal coordination of the new aid package is still ongoing.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already prepared proposals, but the final political decision should be made in the near future.

"My department has prepared a new aid package, now it remains to make a political decision on its provision to Kyiv," Pistorius noted.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine received a large package of military aid from Germany
Patriot
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine on one condition — what is it about
Germany is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine on one condition — what is it about
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid — when exactly
Iris-T

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?