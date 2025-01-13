Germany has delivered the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine as part of the reinforcement of Ukrainian artillery. In total, Germany plans to hand over 54 such units.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has received its first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer from Germany as part of support for Ukrainian artillery. The transfer of 53 more howitzers is planned.
- The Ukrainian ambassador symbolically accepted the first howitzer, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and maintaining peace in the region.
- The RCH 155 howitzer is a modern artillery installation with extensive capabilities, including fire support while moving and remote control.
- Germany notes its readiness to support Ukraine and fight for peace in Europe, reaffirming its support on the path to common security.
- There is no blockade of aid to Ukraine from Germany, but the process of agreeing on a new aid package is ongoing, in particular regarding the transfer of other howitzers.
Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany
Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.
The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.
RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer) is a modern German self-propelled artillery mount developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.
The features of this howitzer are the ability to fire while moving, remote control of the gun turret, and a crew of two thanks to a high level of automation.
This system is also planned to be transferred to the German army to ensure faster deployment. KNDS is also engaged in the production of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 tracked artillery system.
Germany denies claims of blocking aid to Ukraine
Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that there is no blockade, but the process of internal coordination of the new aid package is still ongoing.
According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already prepared proposals, but the final political decision should be made in the near future.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-