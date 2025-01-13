Germany has delivered the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine as part of the reinforcement of Ukrainian artillery. In total, Germany plans to hand over 54 such units.

Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany

"Ukraine can count on us, and this is a signal. Germany is ready to take responsibility in Europe," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Share

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.

The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.

"We don't need mediators, we need allies. We need to fight for peace. It's nice to know that Germany is on Ukraine's side," the Ukrainian ambassador said, commenting on the possibility of negotiations to end the war. Share

RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer) is a modern German self-propelled artillery mount developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

The features of this howitzer are the ability to fire while moving, remote control of the gun turret, and a crew of two thanks to a high level of automation.

This system is also planned to be transferred to the German army to ensure faster deployment. KNDS is also engaged in the production of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 tracked artillery system.

Germany denies claims of blocking aid to Ukraine

Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that there is no blockade, but the process of internal coordination of the new aid package is still ongoing.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has already prepared proposals, but the final political decision should be made in the near future.