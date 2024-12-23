Ukraine received a large package of military assistance from Germany, including IRIS-T, Patriot air defense systems, and other weapons.

What Ukraine received in the new military aid package from Germany

The new aid package includes:

15 Leopard 1 A5 tanks;

2 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns with spare parts;

30 MRAP armored vehicles with mine protection;

self-propelled howitzer PzH 2000;

12 armored vehicles with kinetic defense systems;

7 Caracal assault jeeps;

IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system with missiles;

IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft missile system;

2 Patriot launchers;

2 TRML-4D radars;

ammunition for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks;

30 Vector drones, 24 RQ-35 Heidrun drones, 14 Hornet XR drones;

5 AMPS helicopter self-protection systems;

45 diving scooters;

12 Zetros trucks and 8 Zetros tankers;

120 GMW grenade launchers,

200 MG4 machine guns,

420 MK 556 rifles,

80 HLR 338 sniper rifles,

100 CR 308 rifles;

52,000 155 mm shells,

AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder guided missiles;

65 thousand ammunition for Gepard installations.

Patriot air defense system

In addition, the aid package included generators, turnstiles, tents, 120 mm mortar ammunition, mines, demining equipment, and ammunition for small arms.

What is known about German aid to Ukraine?

Germany remains one of Ukraine's key partners in terms of military, financial, and humanitarian support.

Since the beginning of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine, Germany has provided a significant amount of defense equipment, including air defense systems, Leopard 2 tanks, howitzers, ammunition, and demining equipment.

The country also actively supports Ukraine in military training and provides assistance to strengthen energy infrastructure.