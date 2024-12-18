Germany is moving a repair center for Ukrainian Armed Forces from Slovakia — the reason is known

Germany has decided to move a repair center for Ukrainian heavy military equipment, which was operating in Slovakia, to its own territory. The reason was problems with the organization of work and inflexibility of processes.

What is known about the relocation of the equipment repair center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, the transfer process is planned to be completed by December 31, 2024.

The decision was prompted by numerous organizational and operational difficulties at the Slovak facility. German officials highlighted the "insufficient efficiency" of the center's work due to coordination and organizational difficulties.

The repair center in Slovakia began operating at the end of 2022 and serviced critically important military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among them:

self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 ,

Dingo armored vehicles,

MARS II multiple launch rocket systems,

Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

Among the key reasons for moving the center are:

Bureaucratic difficulties - cumbersome procedures for organizing work at the Slovak facility.

Differences in customs rules - different interpretations of European customs norms.

Repair complexity — difficulties in carrying out major repairs to damaged equipment.

Germany emphasized that the repair of Ukrainian military equipment remains a priority. In addition, German repair centers continue to operate in Lithuania and on the territory of Ukraine itself, where they also service equipment transferred for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany?

During a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Scholz noted that in the new military assistance package, Ukraine will also receive at least ten Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 60 M84 and M80 infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, 6,000 unguided and 500 guided missiles.

Germany has just provided Ukraine with emergency winter aid so that the worst damage can be quickly restored and repaired, the German Chancellor noted. Share

According to him, Germany is Ukraine's second military-strategic partner after the United States in terms of the amount of assistance provided, which has already amounted to 28 billion euros. He added that this month Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense launchers and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

The German Chancellor promised that next year Ukraine will receive six Sea King helicopters, air defense systems, howitzers, combat and reconnaissance drones.