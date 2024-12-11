Invest in Ukraine. Scholz appealed to the business of Germany

Germany firmly stands by Ukraine not only in terms of military aid, but also economic aid. However, only state aid is not enough, private investments are needed. This was stated by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz at the opening of the 7th German-Ukrainian business forum in Berlin on December 11.

Scholz called on German businessmen to support Ukraine

Scholz emphasized that Putin has not achieved any of his goals in Ukraine: Ukraine stands and will go through its third military winter.

Putin will not be able to destroy Ukraine economically, although he is trying very hard, — said the chancellor and mentioned that the country's GDP is growing, its exports are growing, which was helped, in particular, by the "corridors of solidarity". Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Cooperation is not a one-way street, the head of government emphasized. He called for the creation of joint ventures and assured that the interest of German businessmen in Ukraine is very great.

According to Scholz, almost 2,000 German companies are active in Ukraine, some of them are planning additional investments. Cooperation in the energy sector is growing, Scholz informed, according to whom there is "a lot of private investment" in this sector. But for this, investment guarantees are needed, the politician admitted and added that Ukraine currently ranks first in the world in terms of the volume of such guarantees provided by Germany.

Without private capital, recovery will not be possible.

Scholz outlined three "messages" in his speech:

Ukraine will pass this winter. Germany will help both with air defense means (3 Patriot complexes and 5 Iris-T SLM systems are already in Ukraine, the 6th will be delivered by the end of the year, as well as additional Gepard self-propelled guns to the 50 already in service with the Armed Forces), and energy.

Putin is wrong. Germany not only provides security guarantees to Kyiv, but also economic support.

If you invest in Ukraine now, you are investing in a future EU member.

In the end, Scholz repeated that Berlin supports a just and stable peace that will be respected everywhere and will not be concluded over the heads of Ukrainians.

We are walking this path (to peace — ed.) together — Germany and Ukraine — side by side.

He also called the 1.2 billion Ukrainians who found protection in Germany from the start of a full-scale war a bridge connecting our countries.

Scholz and Shmyhal in Berlin

Business forum in Berlin: what is known

The VII Ukrainian-German Business Forum began in Berlin with the participation of the heads of government of both countries.

The chairman of the advisory business council, the deputy chairman of the German Eastern Business Association, Christian Bruch, announced the main topics of the conference. According to him, the emphasis will be on the topic of the defense industry, as well as energy. The new attacks showed the vulnerability of the energy infrastructure, which needs help, he emphasized.

Germany makes a big contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine, noted Bruch and recalled the international conference on reconstruction, which was held this summer in Berlin. Six working groups were created six months after the conference, he said.

Bruch also said that according to the results of this year, the volume of bilateral trade may reach 12 billion euros.