Germany has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine — what's included

Germany will provide Ukraine with another package of military aid. It includes RCH 155 self-propelled howitzers, RCT-30 Boxer wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, attack drones, and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.
Points of attention
- Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes a variety of equipment, from self-propelled howitzers to attack drones.
- The total amount of aid from Germany is about 5.2 billion euros, which includes weapons, equipment, and training programs for the Ukrainian military.
- The transfer of the first RCH 155 howitzer to Ukraine is a symbolic step in supporting the country and assisting in the training of the military.
- The German Defense Minister expressed the country's readiness to take responsibility in Europe and support Ukraine in the fight for peace.
- The Ukrainian ambassador accepted the first howitzer and expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing the importance of having allies in the fight for peace.
WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE NEW MILITARY AID PACKAGE TO UKRAINE FROM GERMANY
As reported by the German Ministry of Defense, the package included:
9 wheeled BMP RCT-30 Boxer;
18 RCH 155 self-propelled artillery mounts;
5 Marder infantry fighting vehicles;
600 HF-1 attack drones;
50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones;
46 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;
43 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones;
11 thousand 120-mm mortar shells;
Turnstiles, field glasses and wool blankets.
The German Ministry of Defense noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Berlin has transferred weapons and equipment from Bundeswehr warehouses for a total amount of about 5.2 billion euros.
In addition to material assistance, more than 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel received training in Germany.
Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany
Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.
The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.
RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer) is a modern German self-propelled artillery mount developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.
