Germany has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine — what's included

Germany will provide Ukraine with another package of military aid. It includes RCH 155 self-propelled howitzers, RCT-30 Boxer wheeled infantry fighting vehicles, attack drones, and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE NEW MILITARY AID PACKAGE TO UKRAINE FROM GERMANY

As reported by the German Ministry of Defense, the package included:

9 wheeled BMP RCT-30 Boxer;

18 RCH 155 self-propelled artillery mounts;

5 Marder infantry fighting vehicles;

600 HF-1 attack drones;

50 VECTOR reconnaissance drones;

46 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

43 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones;

11 thousand 120-mm mortar shells;

Turnstiles, field glasses and wool blankets.

The German Ministry of Defense noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Berlin has transferred weapons and equipment from Bundeswehr warehouses for a total amount of about 5.2 billion euros.

In addition to material assistance, more than 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel received training in Germany.

Ukraine received the first RCH 155 howitzer from Germany

"Ukraine can count on us, and this is a signal. Germany is ready to take responsibility in Europe," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Share

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksiy Makeyev symbolically accepted the first howitzer out of 54 planned for transfer.

The first six systems will remain in Germany, where they will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel.

"We don't need mediators, we need allies. We need to fight for peace. It's nice to know that Germany is on Ukraine's side," the Ukrainian ambassador said, commenting on the possibility of negotiations to end the war. Share