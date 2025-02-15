Ukraine's accession to NATO is irreversible. It is the cheapest and best mechanism for ensuring peace.
Points of attention
- Germany and Britain have reiterated the irreversible nature of Ukraine's accession to NATO, emphasizing its importance for peace and security.
- Ukraine's membership in NATO is regarded as the most cost-effective and efficient mechanism for ensuring peace in Europe and the wider Euro-Atlantic space.
- The statements by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock and British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy highlight the benefits of Ukraine joining NATO for both the country and the international community.
Ukraine will join NATO — British and German foreign ministers
This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock and British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy during the Munich Conference on February 15.
Meanwhile, Burbock also noted that Ukraine's path lies in the direction of NATO.
At the same time, the British minister stressed that even if peace is achieved, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not leave.
