NATO
Source:  br.de

Ukraine's accession to NATO is irreversible. It is the cheapest and best mechanism for ensuring peace.

Points of attention

  • Germany and Britain have reiterated the irreversible nature of Ukraine's accession to NATO, emphasizing its importance for peace and security.
  • Ukraine's membership in NATO is regarded as the most cost-effective and efficient mechanism for ensuring peace in Europe and the wider Euro-Atlantic space.
  • The statements by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock and British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy highlight the benefits of Ukraine joining NATO for both the country and the international community.

Ukraine will join NATO — British and German foreign ministers

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock and British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy during the Munich Conference on February 15.

But we are quite right to say that for Ukraine, the path to NATO is irreversible. This is the cheapest and best mechanism for ensuring peace not only in Europe, but throughout the Euro-Atlantic region.

David Lemmy

David Lemmy

British Foreign Secretary

Meanwhile, Burbock also noted that Ukraine's path lies in the direction of NATO.

So it's very important for me to say now that this would even be the cheapest option if this NATO option remains on the table. Because, as was said, if we involve thousands of troops, it will cost a lot of money.

Annalena Burbock

Annalena Burbock

German Foreign Minister

At the same time, the British minister stressed that even if peace is achieved, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not leave.

We face this issue together with the United States. At the appropriate time, we will begin a discussion on security guarantees.

